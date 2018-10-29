What's in that trick-or-treat bag? Check out these safety tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Halloween just two days out, Florida’s Poison Control Centers want to make sure parents are taking the necessary steps to keep their children safe when they go out trick-or-treating.

While most parents already know to inspect the candy their children collect, they may not think about the potential dangers of popular wearable products, such as glow sticks and face paint.

In fact, the most frequent calls the local Poison Control Center gets deal with glow sticks and glow jewelry, which contain a liquid that can be toxic in small amounts.

“Kids play with them, bite them or break them open, and parents can panic,” said Dr. Jay Schauben, director of the Florida/USVI Poison Information Center in Jacksonville.

According to Poison Control, the contents of those capsules can cause skin irritation, as well as mouth irritation and nausea if the liquid is swallowed. The eyes are particularly sensitive to contact.

Like glow sticks, make-up can irritate the skin. That’s why Poison Control recommends testing it out on a small area of the arm to see if there’s potential for an allergic reaction. Be sure to avoid the eyes, too.

As an aside, if make-up has a strange smell, it’s recommended that you throw it away because that odor could be a sign of contamination.

And, who could forget candy? Parents, you should have first dibs on the treats. Have your children dump it out before diving in. Throw away any candy that’s unwrapped or not inside its original wrapper.

Authorities routinely warn parents about the dangers of laced candy, or drugs that have been disguised as treats. Police in Dublin, Georgia, said they have seen methamphetamine pills that look like candy.

That’s concerning to parents like Brock Lynn. He wants his 6-year-old son, Tyson, to have fun on Halloween, but he’s not taking any chances when it comes to suspicious-looking candy.

“It’s a weird world we live in these days, so you try to be extra cautious,” he said. “If something looks like it’s been torn before, or someone’s just messing with the candy at all, just throw it away.”

Fortunately for parents, Florida’s Poison Control Centers are available 24 hours a day to offer free, confidential advice about potentially harmful substances. Just dial 1-800-222-1222.

