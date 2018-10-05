Halloween, fall events across Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With October here and fall in full swing, there's plenty to do across northeast Florida as we quickly approach Halloween.

Whether it's a fall festival, hayride, corn maze, haunted house or pumpkin patch, there's something in store for everyone in the Jacksonville area.

Check out the Halloween Horror Series at the Jacksonville Public Library Main Branch throughout the month of October, Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing features four haunted attractions and Old Spanish Trail is an outdoor haunted attraction.

Those are just some of the events this month. View the calendar below for more event ideas coming up, or click here:

