New Jersey yard goes viral, features 218 spooky inflatables

WAYNE, N.J. - If you thought you went all out for Halloween... just wait until you see this yard!

Martorana Christmas House in Wayne, New Jersey, loves decorating for Halloween and Christmas. Gina-Rich Martorana told News4Jax the yard features 218 inflatables.

GALLERY: This New Jersey family goes all out for Halloween!

The family also holds events and makes candy sacks for the kids and hands out novelties.

They also have people dress as horror characters on Halloween for the kids that come to get a spook! There is an area where trick-or-treaters can write letters to "the great pumpkin" and more!

They say they do the same for Christmas and it brings them pure joy!

