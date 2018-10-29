Should Halloween be moved to the last Saturday in October?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year and that has some people thinking of a spooky idea.

The Halloween and Costume Association has started a petition asking President Trump to move the holiday to the last Saturday of October.

More than 27,000 people have signed the petition so far. The goal is 35,000.

The group says the move would make the day safer and stress free.

According to the petition, 70 percent of parents don't go trick or treating with their kids. And 65 percent don't discuss safety.

