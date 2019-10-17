Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo is fun for all ages!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ready for a family-fun Halloween experience?

Spooktacular is an exciting Halloween adventure for kids of all ages!

"Come early to enjoy a picnic-style dinner on Shaba Terrace to kick off your Spooktacular evening! The Feast will include Hamburgers, Mummy Dogs, Chicken Tenders, Mac and Cheese, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, and Spooktacular Cake. But that's not all! Get crafty with your kids, dance with the DJ, and get a photo with one of your favorite Zoo mascots."

Tickets include access to 4D Theater, carousel, and Candy Trail. Parking is free! Adult tickets are $14.95 and Children are $9.95.

Dates: October 17-20, 25-27, 30-31

Times: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM (Gates close at 9 PM)

Click here to buy tickets.

