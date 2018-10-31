Thrillist: St. Augustine's home to the most haunted bar in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From ancient homes to old forts, the United States is brimming with places that are rumored to be haunted. But what about bars and restaurants?

According to Thrillist, there are a number of places across the country where you can dine alongside ghosts. And one of those places is right here in our backyard: Scarlett O'Hara's in St. Augustine.

Below is the website's synopsis of the bar's tragic backstory:

"Deceptively, this place isn't full of Southern belles who need to get over Ashley Wilkes already, but it does involve an 1800s love triangle. The legend goes that George Colee constructed the original building for his fiancee... who ran off with a soldier before he could even finish the place. A few weeks later, Colee was found drowned in the bathtub upstairs. That floor now hosts the "Ghost Bar", where Colee supposedly kicks it. He routinely messes with dudes in the bathroom, and still splashes around at night even though the bathtub is gone. But the staff thinks there's at least one more ghost: he's caused enough problems for the downstairs bar that they wound ropes in front of the liquor shelf, just so bottles would stop crashing for no reason."

In addition to Scarlett O'Hara's, Thrillist highlighted spooky establishments from Arizona to New Orleans, where you can grab a drink or bite -- while surrounded by things that go bump in the night.

Casey Moore's Oyster House, Tempe, Arizona

You'll be dining in a full house at this restaurant, featuring multiple spirits. Just a few to name, the ghost of a girl killed by her boyfriend and the poltergeist of a little boy whose remains were unearthed during renovations. Regardless of your supernatural host, you're sure to have a haunting time.

Earnestine & Hazel's, Memphis, Tennessee

While it may be known as one of the best burger joints around now, its history is anything but. The two-story building at various points has served as a pharmacy, brothel, concert hall and cafe. As the legend goes 13 people met their demise in the building's halls. So whether its phantom music or a ghostly touch - there's plenty of spook to go around.

The Fenton Hotel Tavern and Grille, Fenton, Michigan

It may not be the place to go if you're looking to be scared senseless, but just the right place if you're looking for a friendlier sort of ghost. Legends say a man haunts table 32...with a particular liking for Jack & Cokes. Some say they'll be surprised to find drinks they didn't order added to their tabs.

The Horse You Came In On Saloon, Baltimore, Maryland

If you thought the drunk guy at the bar was bad enough in life...spoiler: he's even worse in death. This 1775 bar supposedly is haunted by a spirit named Edgar who has a particular interest in shattering glasses and leaving drawers open, among other antics.

Lafitte's Blacksmith ShopNew Orleans, Louisiana

It's rumored to be the oldest bar in the United States...need we say more? Built between 1722 and 1732, the bar is allegedly haunted by the spirit of Jean Lafitte. For those not familiar with the tale, Lafitte is thought to have worn many hats, including spy, smuggler, hero and so on. Either way, he's said to frequent the fireplace and the area near the ladies' room.

Muriel's, New Orleans, Louisiana

Lesson of the day: DON'T BID YOUR HOUSE IN POKER! The owner of this mansion learned his lesson the hard way. After restoring the building in the late 1700's, Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan wagered it in a poker game -- and lost. Unwilling to leave the mansion, he apparently killed himself. Now his spirit remains to haunt the home he never wanted to leave.

Old Town Pizza, Portland, Oregon

While some places have a rather comical backstory, this one is anything but. The tale of Nina is really a tragedy. Nina was a sex slave who entertained clients. As the story goes, she jumped at the chance to be rescued by missionaries in exchange for turning on the pimps she worked for. In retaliation, her former employers dropped her down an elevator shaft. Ever since, customers have reported smelling perfume and seeing a woman in a black dress.

One if by Land, Two if by Sea, New York, New York

This restaurant hosts a rather more famous spirit: Aaron Burr, who's perhaps best known for killing Alexander Hamilton in a duel. As the rumors go, Burr and his daughter, Theodosia, now cause unexplained disturbances around the place. Some say they've even seen more spirits. One parapsychologist reported there being 20 ghosts haunting the restaurant!

Restaurant 1833, Monterey, California

If you couldn't guess, the building was built in 1833. But the real story is what is was previously named: Stokes Bar and Restaurant. James Stokes was a sailor who masqueraded as a doctor, and people bought it. It's no surprise that most of his patients died. But the story really comes down to one night when his sons caught him in a compromising situation with his daughter. The incident led to his suicide, and he's said to have haunted the building ever since.

So do you think you're brave enough? Let us know which of the bars or restaurants are your favorite in the comments below.

