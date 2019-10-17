Ways to make your Jack-o'-lantern last longer

The countdown to Halloween is on!

With less than 2 weeks to go, you might be picking out your pumpkin this weekend.

But there is nothing worse than spending time carving a pumpkin and it collapses in a few days.

So "The Morning Show" has some ways to treat your pumpkin to make it last.

Carve Pumpkin: First, carve the pumpkin, and create your own Jack-o'-lantern design. Clean Pumpkin: Clean the pumpkin with bleach and water. Use a spray bottle and apply 2/3 cup of bleach mixed with water. Let the pumpkin sit for up to 24 hours. Moisturize Pumpkin: Apply Vaseline, WD-40, or vegetable oil to keep the pumpkin moist. Make sure Vaseline, WD-40, or vegetable oil isn't applied before cleaning because it will trap the bacteria that is on the pumpkin. Lighting: Use votive candles instead of regular candles because Vaseline, WD-40, and vegetable oil are flammable. Rehydrate Pumpkin: Rehydrate the pumpkin daily. You can give the pumpkin an ice water bath. You can always reapply Vaseline, WD-40, or vegetable oil if your pumpkin becomes dried or loses its moisture. Store Pumpkin Overnight: Place the pumpkin in a bag and store it in the refrigerator. No room? No worries you can just put the pumpkin in a cool area in your home. Try to avoid heated areas in your home. Alternative ideas: Don't carve it. You can use paint to create your own Jack-o'-lantern design. An untouched pumpkin will stay fresh for a long time. Find non-pumpkin ideas on the web on sites like Pinterest.com.

Remember to get creative with your pumpkins, and if you follow these steps your pumpkin should remain moist, and not rot.

