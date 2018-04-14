$20,000 service dog needed to help keep diabetic girl alive

A Jacksonville mother wants the entire city to share her daughter’s heart-tugging story. Yvette Hind lives with the haunting thought that her 7-year-old daughter could lose her battle with diabetes.

"What if I wake up one day and she doesn’t wake up with me?" Hind said of Sophia. "My whole world, everything I’ve ever done, finishing my AA and bachelors, has been for her."

Sophia has Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition where the body produces little to no insulin, which makes her sugar levels extremely difficult to regulate. Sophia knows all about her condition. Unfortunately, she can’t always tell when her sugar levels are off.

"Sometimes my body won’t let me know, and it will go crazy," Sophia said. "God built me like this and he wanted me like this."

Hind will never forget when she first learned of Sophia's condition.

"One night, I was like, she keeps wetting the bed. She would drink four, five gallons of water a day and it would not be enough. She was just always thirsty," Hind said.

"These words will haunt me for the rest of my life, but she said, 'If you wouldn’t have brought your child in, you would be planning her funeral.' I just broke down crying," Hind said.

Sophia has seizures despite constantly monitoring what she eats and drinks. She could slip into a diabetic coma almost any time.

Doctors tell the family that a $20,000 service dog could keep Sophia’s sugar levels better monitored. The dog is scent-trained to notice changes in glucose levels and paw the patient or rub its nose up against the patient to alert of a change in their sugar.

Her mom is asking for the public’s help in raising money to buy the service dog from Diabetic Alert Dogs of America. She has created a Go Fund Me account to try to and raise the money.

"Even if it’s a dollar, a dollar helps," Hind said. "Believe it or not and if you can’t donate, that’s fine. I even struggle being a single parent. Just share it -- share her story."

