Get free heart health screening through February

MinuteClinics across the country are contributing to the heart health cause this month by offering free heart health screenings throughout February.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States, according to the American Heart Association, which is urging everyone to get screened.

And early action is important.

CVS Health announced it will be offering the “Know Your Numbers” heart health screenings on select Thursdays this month at MinuteClinics, which can be found inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

As part of the heart health screening, consumers will learn the five key personal health numbers that will help to determine their risk for heart disease, including:

Total cholesterol

HDL (good) cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index

“We know that nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented, yet most women don’t know their personal health numbers that are critical to determining one’s risk,” said Angela Patterson, the chief nurse practitioner officer at CVS MinuteClinic and vice president of CVS Health. “MinuteClinic provides an easy and convenient way to get this important health data, during February and all year long.”

To receive the free screening, you’ll need a voucher, which you can find by clicking here. You can print it and take it along with you or pull it up on your phone to scan at a MinuteClinic kiosk.

Click here to find a MinuteClinic near you.