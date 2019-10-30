5 complete myths about breast cancer

When it comes to matters of health, it’s easy to get misinformation. Breast cancer has a ton of awareness, but yet, there are still things about it that people get wrong.

Here are five myths about cancer debunked:

MYTH No. 1: Drinking dairy causes breast cancer. TRUTH: Studies over the span of decades have shown that consuming dairy does not increase your risk of breast cancer.

MYTH No. 2: Finding a lump in your breast means you have breast cancer. TRUTH: While lumps should never be ignored, especially persistent ones, there are only a small percentage of lumps that actually turn out to be breast cancer. Be sure to see a physician for a breast exam.

MYTH No. 3: Having a family history of breast cancer means you’re more likely to get it. TRUTH: Here’s the thing, even though women who have a family history of breast cancer are in a higher risk group, most women who get breast cancer don’t have a history of it in their family. According to NationalBreastCancer.org, only about 10% of people diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history.

MYTH No. 4: Deodorants and antiperspirants cause breast cancer. TRUTH: National Cancer Institute researchers have not found any conclusive evidence that links the use of deodorant or antiperspirant and breast cancer.

MYTH No. 5: Mammograms can spread breast cancer. TRUTH: Mammograms use tiny doses of radiation, so the risk of harm from this is extremely low, according to the National Cancer Institute. Additionally, breast compression from a mammogram can not cause cancer to spread. Mammograms remain the gold standard for early detection of breast cancer and are recommended for women 40 and older.

Can you guess what’s truth and what’s myth below?