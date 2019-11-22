JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There were 2,290 cases of lung injury linked to vaping as of November 20, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

That’s an increase of 118 cases from last week, when there were 2,172 cases of vaping-related lung injuries.

The vaping injuries have been reported in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Alaska remains the one state without any vaping-related injuries reported to the CDC.

The CDC also reports 47 confirmed deaths in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital said it’s had eight cases of vaping-related illnesses come through its doors.

Jacksonville’s leadership has taken notice of the problem, discussing the issue during an opioid committee meeting Thursday.

“It’s another crisis,” said City Councilman Ron Salem. “My concern is vaping by teenagers. Those below the age of 21 and particularly those in our schools and such.”

CDC recommends that people not use e-cigarette products that contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. While it appears that vitamin E acetate, a thickener used in some vaping products, is linked to the lung injury cases, the agency can’t rule out other chemicals, it said.

Health groups urge Trump to move ahead with e-cig flavor ban

Health advocates are encouraging President Donald Trump to move forward with a federal ban on thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes.

Trump is meeting at the White House on Friday with medical experts, health advocates and industry representatives on the problem of underage vaping.

Electronic cigarette use by teenagers has surged, but federal authorities have not finalized a plan for regulating e-cigarettes. Trump says he’s at the meeting to listen. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar calls regulating e-cigarettes ``highly complex.''

Gary Reedy of the American Cancer Society told the president the federal government should remove all flavors, including mint and menthol.

Trump’s meeting comes as some states begin to take action in response to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products.