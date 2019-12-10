Free flu shots Thursday in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Haven’t had your flu shot yet? Now you’ve got another good reason to get vaccinated: The Camden County Health Department is hosting a one-day free flu shot clinic on Thursday.

“A flu shot is your best protection against getting the flu,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “No one wants to spend the holidays feeling miserable and spreading the flu to family members and friends. If you haven’t had your flu shot yet, we’re hoping this clinic will motivate you to get vaccinated.”

On Thursday, the Camden County Health Department will offer flu shots from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (the clinic is closed for lunch from noon-1).

If you don’t have insurance, the flu vaccination will be provided for free.

If you do have insurance, we’ll bill your insurance company, but you’ll pay no out-of-pocket cost.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

Flu is already circulating in the state, so it is important to take preventive measures now, health officials said.