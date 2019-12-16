Long-term study: E-cigarettes linked to chronic lung diseases

A recent study by the University of California shows people who use e-cigarettes are at a greater risk of developing chronic lung diseases -- including asthma, bronchitis and emphysema.

Researchers say this is the first long-term study linking e-cigarettes to respiratory illnesses. The study included 32,000 adults in the U.S.

Researchers say the study shows alarming risks for dual users, a person using both e-cigarettes and tobacco products. Dual users risk of developing chronic lung diseases more than tripled, the study found.

Current and former e-cigarette users are 1.3 times more likely to develop a lung disease. Tobacco users are 2.6 times more likely to develop a lung disease.

According to the Florida Department of Health, a second person in the state has died due to complications from e-cigarette use. In early December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2,300 cases of vaping-related illnesses and 48 deaths.