The workout diet: When and what to eat

When it comes to physical activity, doctors recommend getting at least 30 minutes or more a day if you are looking to lose weight.

Running, lifting, swimming and riding your bike will help you get in shape and lose weight.

But what you put into your body after your workout can be just as important as the workout itself.

The first common question is when to eat.

It’s recommended that you eat within 45 minutes of your workout. But try to eat no later than two hours after as this may lower rates of glycogen synthesis up to 50% and can cause extreme fatigue.

The next common question is what to eat?

If you get your workout done in the morning, then follow it up with a breakfast of an egg omelet with avocado spread on toast, oatmeal, or Greek yogurt with berries and granola. A study showed that nutrients in the yolk helped to stimulate muscle growth.

Saving your workout for later in the day? Grilled chicken and roasted vegetables, tuna and crackers, or a simple protein shake with bananas can improve your body’s progress.

Bottom line? Make sure you have protein, carbs and water.

You should ingest 0.14 to 0.23 grams of protein per pound of body weight. Carbs will help restore glycogen levels, while water will help performance and keep the body hydrated.

And don’t be afraid to consume fats. Though they might slow down the absorption of your meal, it will not take away from the benefits.

In fact, a study found whole milk promoted muscle growth more than skim milk.