Top health and safety trends for 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wondering what the next workout, supplement, or food craze will be? We’ve got you covered!

A new year is approaching. And for many, that means setting new health goals. So, what will the top workout and wellness trends be in 2020. Experts say on-demand and streaming workouts will reach new heights. In fact, the global digital fitness market is predicted to climb to $27.4 billion by 2022.

Artificial intelligence “personal trainer” equipment like the Peloton Bike will likely become hot items. Another fitness craze that’s predicted to trend boutique studios. They offer unique, class-based workouts from cycling to boxing to rowing.

“So, it’s going to be a lot more specific to what you’re actually looking for and just what the product is. It’s going to be very honed in,” Christina Valanti, assistant manager at Row House, told Ivanhoe.

The plant-based meat alternative market is a food movement that’s expected to reach seven-point-five billion dollars by 2025. That means you’ll probably hear more about lab-grown meat and dairy substitutes. And products with CBD oil should trend in the coming year. According to Forbes, the CBD market is projected to undergo a 700 percent spike in sales by 2020.

Our last expected trend: functional drinks. You’ll probably see more beverages with claims to boost energy and relieve stress. With the top health and fitness trends for 2020.

Wellness retreats are also thought to become hot attractions in 2020. In fact, there’s been a 182 percent increase in searches for these types of retreats, which offer everything from meditation to yoga classes.