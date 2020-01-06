Find your perfect form to prevent injury while working out

You run, you lift, you bike, but do muscle aches and pains keep you from keeping a consistent workout routine?

An injury can put your fitness goals on hold.

“The way people injure themselves is that they’ll go to the gym, they’ll feel really good and they work out super-duper hard, but they end up pulling and straining muscles because they may not be using proper form,” said Rosemarie Seaman, gym owner and head trainer.

If you’re form is wrong, crunches and bicycle crunches can lead to neck injuries.

“They’re actually putting a lot of strain on their neck, and not working their core,” Seaman said.

Look up instead of forward, and don’t pull on your head.

“You can take a towel and support your neck this way," Seaman said.

Also, squats with incorrect form can cause stress on the back, resulting in injury, especially if you’re squatting with weights. Practice good form by making a “squat stick.”

Tie a handle to a secure object, stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and pretend like you’re going to water ski.

"And then all they do is sit down and stand up,” Seaman explained.

Seaman said shorter women can injure themselves on gym equipment such as ellipticals, because most exercise equipment is built for an average man’s height. Shorter women should find a gym that has smaller machines.