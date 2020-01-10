If you bought Infants’ Tylenol, you may be owed money

NEW YORK – Some cash could be coming your way after Johnson and Johnson agreed to a $6.3 million settlement to people who bought Infants’ Tylenol.

The agreement came as a settlement to a class-action lawsuit that claimed Johnson and Johnson deceptively packaged the infant medicine that, in actuality, was the same as Children’s Tylenol.

The company denied any wrongdoing, WLS reports, but agreed to pay the amount to settle the lawsuit.

If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol between Oct. 2014 through Jan. 6, 2020 and have a proof of purchase, you are entitled to $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle. If you don’t have a proof of purchase, you can receive $15.05 for up to seven bottles.

CLICK HERE to file a claim.