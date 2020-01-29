Walkable neighborhood may impact heart health

There’s good news if you live in a walkable neighborhood. Recent research suggests people who live in walking-friendly areas may be able to lower their risk for developing heart disease in the future.

Dr. Erik Van Iterson, of Cleveland Clinic, did not conduct the research but said the study suggests residing in a highly walkable area is something to consider when looking to positively impact your long-term risk for developing heart disease.

“It really is consistent with what globally we’re looking at, and that is promoting physical activity any way you can get it,” Van Iterson said. “And that includes the area you live in, and considering that as a major source of physical activity and exercise that can benefit your overall cardiovascular health, and your overall long term cardiovascular risk.”

Researchers retrospectively studied 44,448 people living in major cities in Ontario, Canada. They wanted to see if living in a walkable neighborhood -- meaning a community that’s easy to walk around and safe (not necessarily the benefits of walking itself) -- could be used as a factor for predicting future heart disease and stroke risk.

Results suggest people living in the most walkable areas had a lower predicted 10 year cardiovascular disease risk, compared to people living in less walking-friendly areas.

Van Iterson said 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week is recommended for providing a significant benefit for heart health. He said it’s best to walk on a consistent basis. Whether a person’s neighborhood is walkable or not, he said the bottom line is to work physical activity into your day whenever you can.

“The goal is really just to look at the bare minimum minutes mark of 150 minutes sprinkled across those seven days of the week as much as you can,” Iterson said. “Then optimally work toward trying to accumulate up to 300 minutes of physical activity, and exercise, over the course of those seven days.”

Van Iterson recommends spreading out moderate intensity exercise throughout the week in a dose-dependent manner to ensure your body benefits consistently every day.

People who have questions or concerns about what they should be doing for exercise, should talk to their doctor before starting a physical activity program. Complete results of the study can be found in The Journal of the American Heart Association.