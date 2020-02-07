Researchers say there’s a reason Alzheimer’s attacks more women than men

It’s a startling number: Every 65 seconds in the U.S. someone develops Alzheimer’s disease. Now, according to new research, there’s a biological reason why women are more likely to get the disease.

Dr. Sepi Shokouhi, assistant professor of Psychiatric and Behavioral Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. are women.

Researchers examined four hundred brain scans of elderly patients to figure out why the risk for Alzheimer’s is higher for women than it is for men. They believe it may have something to do with an abnormal protein in the brain, named Tau, which is linked to cognitive impairment.

“These abnormal proteins can spread like infection in the brain,” Shokouhi said.

In the study, researchers found the Tau accumulation was more widespread in women’s brains than men’s, easily moving from one part of the brain to another. Previous theories on why more women got Alzheimer’s disease than men pointed to the fact that women had a longer life expectancy. However, this research also points to a biological reason.

“I can predict that sex will be more strongly integrated in future precision medicine in Alzheimer’s disease," Shokouhi said.

A study out of UCLA also points to social sex differences when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease. They found the rate of memory decline was faster among married women who did not work in the labor force compared to married mothers who did.

Other researchers are studying possible causes like estrogen and one copy of the apoe4 instead of 2.