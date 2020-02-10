Easy ways to burn more calories

Losing weight is one of the top 10 New Year’s resolutions made every year, but it can be difficult.

Here are some ways you can achieve that goal and keep your resolution alive.

Between breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, Americans will consume more than 3,000 calories a day, but they only burn just over 2,700 calories. So how do we burn more?

The first step is timing. A study from England found that working out before breakfast burned nearly 500 more calories than skipping the first meal of the day. It also broke down more fat and kept insulin levels up. But you don’t always have to break a sweat to burn the bulge. Watching a 90-minute scary movie can burn more than 100 calories.

Looking for more movement? Knockout a few chores and burn 200 calories while doing it. Wiping counters, dusting floorboards and vacuuming burns 4 calories per minute, and you don’t have to do it alone.

“If I can get a husband and wife to diet together, it almost always works,” said Marc Leavey, MD, a primary care physician at Mercy Hospital.

Finally, don’t forget to rest. Just sleeping for 8 hours will help you get rid of 500 calories.

To know just how many calories you burn a day, you need to know your basal metabolic rate, or BMR, which is the total number of calories that your body needs to perform basic, life-sustaining functions.