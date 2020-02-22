Royal Caribbean taking precautions to prevent spread of Coronavirus

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribu)

Royal Carribean Cruises has started several new practices to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

In an email sent to travelers, the company said it is monitoring global developments related to the illness and decided to change travel regulation to comply with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and other public health authorities from around the world.

Until further notice, all Royal Caribbean ships will deny boarding to guests who have traveled to, from or through mainland China, Hong Kong or Macau within 15 days of departure. If a guest has come in contact with someone from any of these countries during that time frame, they will also be denied entry.

The CDC characterizes contact with an individual as coming within six feet of an infected person.

Royal Caribbean will require mandatory health screenings for guests traveling from, to or through Iran, Japan, Singapore, South Korea or Thailand less than 15 days before boarding the ship. Anyone feeling sick or showing flu like symptoms will also undergo a mandatory screening.

All guests who are denied boarding because of the restrictions will receive a full refund.

The company said it will have extra medical staff on board every ship and will sanitize high-traffic areas and cruise terminals several times a day. The Captain will also make wellness announcements twice a day.

Royal Caribbean suggests anyone feeling ill while cruising visit the medical staff on board for a complimentary checkup.