Does when you eat matter more than what you eat for losing weight?

Time-restricted eating, a new craze in dieting, involves eating your calories during specific hours of the day.

But could when you eat matter more than what you eat if you're trying to lose weight?

That’s the theory behind the hot diet trend called time-restricted eating.

Essentially, you limit your food consumption to a certain time-frame during the day and research shows it seems to work!

In a recent study published in Cell Metabolism, people with pre-diabetes ate their usual meals but only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Without changing what they ate, the participants consumed 9% fewer calories per day, lost 3%of their body fat, and lowered their blood pressure, bad cholesterol, blood sugar markers, and triglycerides.

To implement time-restricted eating, set a schedule that works for you. Most experts recommend a window of six to 10 hours.

Like any diet, it’s important to stick to your plan and avoid temptations.

Exercise is also recommended to speed up your results.

Researchers also found fruit flies that are placed on a time-restricted eating plan have hearts that appear to be 20% to 30% younger than their age would suggest.