How to keep illnesses from spreading at work

Whether it’s the coronavirus or the flu, illnesses can spread quickly through places where many people share a space.

Here are some things to keep in mind when at work.

Commercial cleaning experts say that if you use the workplace kitchen, you should use a paper towel as a barrier for opening the fridge or using the coffee maker.

And after you use a coffee mug, it’s best to keep it out of contact with the communal sink. Instead, wipe it dry and take it back to your desk.

When going in and out of doors, experts suggest washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after touching the handles.

Sanitizing communal workspaces between users is also strongly recommended. Those items include your mouse, keyboard, and armrests.

Experts say your cellphone is one of the dirtiest items you have in the office, so they recommend properly washing your hands before and after using it.