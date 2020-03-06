Look closely: Not all disinfectants fight off new coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Although most disinfectants will kill germs and viruses, there are some on the market that are not effective against coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency released a list of approved disinfectants.

The left side of the list has EPA registration numbers associated with a specific brand of disinfectant. If the number on the list matches the number on the label of the product, than that particular disinfectant is considered effective against COVID-19.

Tracking coronavirus: Johns Hopkins maps outbreak

Disinfectants containing registration numbers that are excluded from the list are not considered effective by the EPA.

“Anybody walking in will see something that disinfects and think this is a perfect thing to buy," said Raymond Walz, who was shopping at a store in Jacksonville. “But, unless you really check the website, it’s very misleading.”

There were no cases of the new coronavirus in Jacksonville as of Thursday, according to Mayor Lenny Curry. However, he said “people are being monitored.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that another Florida resident tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in Florida to four.

The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in New York state has doubled overnight, from 11 to 22.

“People are scrambling to get kits, because we don’t have enough testing kits,” said Glen Walz, who recently moved to Florida from New York. "It’s hitting the outer Burroughs, and it’s reached over to Jersey where there are two cases reported.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the figures Thursday. The newly diagnosed cases include two hospitalized patients in New York City and a hospitalized man in Long Island’s Nassau County.

The other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms -- or none at all -- in Westchester County, where a cluster of cases emerged earlier in the week. One of the previously diagnosed patients from Westchester County has been hospitalized.

Overall, the U.S. has 11 deaths among the over 3,300 people worldwide who have died from the new coronavirus.