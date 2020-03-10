Dirty & disgusting: Is it time to clean up your makeup?

Recently, a woman sued the makeup store Sephora after claiming she caught herpes from using some of their tester products. We’ve learned the company recently settled.

While this situation could have been avoided, a new study recently found household makeup products could be a hotspot for deadly superbugs.

Here are some tips on how to keep yourself protected -- and beautiful.

How often do you buy new makeup? Researchers from Aston University examined beauty products, from mascara to eyeliner to lipstick, and found a shocking percent of all products donated for the study were contaminated with the bacteria known to cause staph infections.

The No. 1 culprit? Makeup sponges and blenders. These are most susceptible to new bacteria, often left damp after each use.

Even worse, 60% of consumers admit using them even after dropping them on the floor, and over 90% have never cleaned these products.

So, what can you do to keep clean?

Wash all brushes every two weeks and dry them thoroughly.

Check expiration dates. Repeated use of expired makeup can increase the chance of bacterial growth, which can cause infection.

Use 70% rubbing alcohol to spray down shadows and powders.

Lastly, don’t store makeup in the bathroom! Not only can the humidity from shower steam breed mold, but bacteria particles in the air can leap from your toilet to your products.

Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before applying your makeup, and don’t use your finger as a brush.

One-time use cotton swabs are a great option, especially for eye shadow, and to keep your eyes free from old germs.

When in doubt, throw it out.