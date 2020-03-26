Simple ways to take care of your mental health during stressful times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When you think of everything that has come with the coronavirus pandemic -- the isolation, the social distancing and the question of what to do with your children -- it can all be quite stressful.

While most people are monitoring their physical health to steer clear of COVID-19, health experts are encouraging you not to forget about your mental health and get support.

There are some things most people can’t shake. It can be the lack of toilet paper on store shelves to the anxiety of self-isolation.

“The triggers upon triggers and what happens in my mind ends up becoming more engulfed with more anxieties, more stress,” said Grace De La Rosa, a Holistic Wellness Consultant.

De La Rosa, who has been in health and wellness for more than 30 years, said COVID-19 is a weapon being used in a bigger battle.

“That’s the social contagion that we’re seeing now,” she explained.

Florida’s governor recognizes the troubles tagging alongside the crisis.

“I’m worried about the mental health impact of what’s happened. I’m worried about drug abuse based on some of the dislocations. I’m worried about suicides. I’m worried about domestic violence. I’m worried about child abuse. In any situation like that stuff like that goes up. This may be one of the most significant situations people faced,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

De La Rosa said she’s faced some of these problems herself. She said she would typically isolate herself from the problem, but being in isolation because of the pandemic only makes it worse. Instead, she recommended meditation and embracing what’s happening now.

“We all are being traumatized right now. We all need to connect as well as we can through technology, and to also realize that once this state of emergency is done, to remember to disconnect from the things that are keeping us apart from one another,” she said.

De La Rosa said in the cases in which you feel most alone, reach out anyways.

There are hotlines and resources available 24/7 -- with or without the pandemic:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Mental Health America Hotline: Text MHA to 741741. You can also call 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs” to 66746 at the SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline.

Crisis Text Line: Text CONNECT to 741741.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233