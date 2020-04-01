Disney rain ponchos to be used on coronavirus frontlines by medical workers

ORLANDO – Rain ponchos that normally help Disney theme park guests enjoy their visit on a rainy day will be used by nurses and medical workers fighting the coronavirus after Disney Parks donated 150,000 ponchos to a healthcare humanitarians organization, WKMG reports.

Medical workers are in desperate need of personal protective equipment including masks and gowns to protective themselves while working with coronavirus patients.

“The idea was inspired by nurses across the country who inventively found that rain ponchos can be an excellent way to protect their clothing and prolong the use of PPE, while also freeing up gowns when needed,” Disney Parks wrote in the post.

With all of its theme parks closed, Disney donated 150,000 rain ponchos to MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization, that will distribute the PPE items to hospitals in need. Disney also donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to the states of New York, California and Florida.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” MedShare CEO Charles Redding said. “We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines.”