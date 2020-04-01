YMCA offers free stay-at-home workout classes for all ages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The YMCA is offering workout classes for children, adults and senior citizens to help them stay active under the stay-at-home order.

They are free and you do not have to be a YMCA member to participate.

Tina Allen, the Healthy Living Director and Group Exercise Coordinator at the Ponte Vedra Family YMCA, has put together a workout you can do in less than 20 minutes, and it doesn’t require any equipment.

She and her daughter demonstrated some of the exercises Wednesday on The Morning Show to show you the proper technique.

Here is the regimen to follow:

Round 1:

Person A – 10 pushups

Person B – Mountain climbers

(person B goes until person A finishes, then switch)

3 Rounds

Round 2:

Squat opposite hand clap – 10 reps

Walk out to plank opposite hand clap each hand– 5 reps

3 Rounds

Round 3:

Burpee Ladder – Taking turns

Person A – 1 burpee, Person B – 1 burpee

Person A – 2 burpees, Person B – 2 burpees

Ladder up to 5 burpees, then ladder back down.

Round 4:

Situp hand clap - 10 reps

Bicycle crunch with feet together 10 reps

3 Rounds

The YMCA is also offering a list of daily workouts. Here is a sample from this week.

7 a.m.: Daily HIIT workout

9 a.m.: Silver Sneakers on Tuesday and Thursday

Yoga on Monday, Wednesday and Friday

11 a.m.: Daily Workout

3 p.m.: Kids Programming

6 p.m.: Yoga on Monday, Thursday and Friday

Body Weight Toning on Tuesday

Barre on Wednesday

You can view these workouts and activities on the Y’s website by going to FCYMCA.org.