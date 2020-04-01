YMCA offers free stay-at-home workout classes for all ages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The YMCA is offering workout classes for children, adults and senior citizens to help them stay active under the stay-at-home order.
They are free and you do not have to be a YMCA member to participate.
Tina Allen, the Healthy Living Director and Group Exercise Coordinator at the Ponte Vedra Family YMCA, has put together a workout you can do in less than 20 minutes, and it doesn’t require any equipment.
She and her daughter demonstrated some of the exercises Wednesday on The Morning Show to show you the proper technique.
Here is the regimen to follow:
Round 1:
Person A – 10 pushups
Person B – Mountain climbers
(person B goes until person A finishes, then switch)
3 Rounds
Round 2:
Squat opposite hand clap – 10 reps
Walk out to plank opposite hand clap each hand– 5 reps
3 Rounds
Round 3:
Burpee Ladder – Taking turns
Person A – 1 burpee, Person B – 1 burpee
Person A – 2 burpees, Person B – 2 burpees
Ladder up to 5 burpees, then ladder back down.
Round 4:
Situp hand clap - 10 reps
Bicycle crunch with feet together 10 reps
3 Rounds
The YMCA is also offering a list of daily workouts. Here is a sample from this week.
- 7 a.m.: Daily HIIT workout
- 9 a.m.: Silver Sneakers on Tuesday and Thursday
- Yoga on Monday, Wednesday and Friday
- 11 a.m.: Daily Workout
- 3 p.m.: Kids Programming
- 6 p.m.: Yoga on Monday, Thursday and Friday
- Body Weight Toning on Tuesday
- Barre on Wednesday
You can view these workouts and activities on the Y’s website by going to FCYMCA.org.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.