As coronavirus pandemic continues, hospitals face supply shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the health care industry contends with a growing number of COVID-19 infections, hospitals across the country are dealing with a shortage of key medical supplies.

New York has been hardest hit with nearly 84,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday morning. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that’s stretching the state’s resources thin.

“At the current burn rate, we have about six days of ventilators in our stockpile,” Cuomo said.

But the lack of supplies isn’t unique to New York. Officials in New Jersey, which has over 25,000 cases, also say they need more resources to combat the outbreak there.

“We are continuing to demand that this president set up and use his power and authority to help people in New Jersey and across this nation,” Sen. Cory Booker said.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, said it’s crucial that health care workers get the supplies they need to protect themselves.

“These are people who are putting their lives on the line to help us care for other people, and they must be protected,” Dr. Van Kerkhove said.

The shortage of personal protective equipment such as gowns and masks has led hospitals around the country, including in Jacksonville, to ask for donations.

President Trump said states could have helped their own causes by stocking up on supplies in advance of the public health emergency.

“They waited,” the president said. “They didn’t want to spend the money because they thought this would never happen.”

Federal emergency management officials have confirmed the national stockpile does not have an adequate supply of ventilators to keep up with the projected demand.

And according to The New York Times, 20 percent of the 95,000 ventilators in the federal stockpile can’t be used as they are going through maintenance.