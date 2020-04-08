Disney may take your temperature once parks reopen

Once Disney amusement parks re-open after the coronavirus outbreak subsides, new security measures may be put into effect to prevent guests from getting sick.

Disney officials said that upon entering the parks, you may have your temperature taken at the security checkpoint.

Disney executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks in an interview with Barron's Magazine.

He said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida are closed indefinitely during the pandemic.

Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have re-opened, and it’s already implementing new guidelines regarding health and safety.

According to the company, every guest will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines, and restaurants.