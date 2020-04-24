Columbia County walk-up COVID-19 testing available Saturday in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Columbia County is hosting a community walk-up testing site for coronavirus at the Richard Community Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Richardson Community Center is at 255 NE Coach Anders Lane, Lake City, FL 32055.

Testing will be administered to individuals under the following priorities:

PRIORITY 1

Health care facility workers with symptoms

PRIORITY 2

Patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms

First responders with symptoms

PRIORITY 3

Critical infrastructure workers with symptom

Individuals who do not meet any of the above categories with symptoms

Individuals with mild symptoms in communities experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Individuals will be screened upon arrival and will be tested if they meet testing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health.

All others that do not meet these criteria will need to provide a referral from their primary care physician upon arrival or they will be referred back to their primary care physician.

There is no charge for the test administered at this location.

What to Expect: You will be screened by a health care professional and will need to provide basic health information. You will then be routed to a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions. A minimally invasive nasal swab test will be administered. This is not a blood test checking for antibodies. Test results are not immediate. It may take 24 to 48 hours or longer for results. After taking the test, you will be given information on what to do while you await the results. You will receive test results via the telephone number you gave at the time of screening. Please be patient -- calling back to check on your results will not expedite the process. Testing sites are staffed by health care professionals in medical protective gear who are trained to test for COVID-19.

If You’re Sick: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says people who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Here are some general guidelines to follow: Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas. Stay in touch with your doctor. Call before you get medical care. Be sure to get care if you feel worse or you think it is an emergency. Avoid public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis. Separate yourself from other people in your home. Avoid sharing personal household items. Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day.

For more information, call 386-397-6676.