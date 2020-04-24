Seek care for heart emergencies during COVID-19

According to a recent study, since the COVID-19 crisis emerged, emergency rooms across the country are actually seeing fewer patients.

Experts believe people are delaying care for emergency health issues due to fears of coming in contact with the coronavirus.

Cleveland Clinic cardiologist Dr. Samir Kapadia explains that delaying heart care, in particular, can lead to devastating consequences.

“If you are experiencing a heart attack, it means your heart is getting less blood flow,” he said. “During a heart attack, the muscle of the heart is actually getting damaged -- it is dying. So, if you do not seek medical help urgently, and if you do not restore the blood flow to the rest of the heart, you may have permanent damage to the heart.”

Kapadia said chest pain, chest pressure, shortness of breath, arm pain, jaw pain and nausea -- are all signs of a possible heart attack -- and are reasons to seek emergency care immediately.

He said waiting even a couple of hours for medical care after a suspected heart attack may limit a person’s treatment options, increase the amount of damage to the heart muscle, and reduce a person’s chance of survival.

If someone is experiencing discomfort, but is not sure whether it is an emergency, Dr. Kapadia said it’s best to call the doctor -- don’t try to self-treat at home.

And if the problem persists get to the emergency room.

“You should not be afraid of seeking medical care,” said Kapadia. “You should be able to use the emergency room, virtual visits, or contact your doctors. Do not make all the decisions by yourself and get checked out when you have any symptoms.”

Kapadia said people who have been recently discharged from the hospital for a heart-related issue, shouldn’t be afraid to return to the hospital for follow-up care.

If someone experiences symptoms of a serious medical event -- such as heart attack and stroke -- they should not delay care, they should call 911.

Cardiologist Pamela Rama with Baptist Medical Center joined us Friday on The Morning Show to discuss new research that suggests COVID-19 appears to be causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s who are not otherwise showing any symptoms of the virus.

Watch the full interview below: