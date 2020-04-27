Finding ways to connect in the time of COVID-19

Terms like ‘social distancing’ and ‘stay-at-home orders’ have become the new buzz words of 2020.

But the safety measures put in place to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus have left many of us feeling a bit isolated.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Scott Bea said despite the need to avoid social outings, we still need to reach out to friends and family through other means.

“Really find ways to connect with other human beings,” he said. “One thing that gives people a sense of purpose and meaning is connecting with others. “We should make intentional efforts to reach out to people, to be a great listener, to show concern for everybody that’s important to us.”

Bea recommends using technology to watch a movie, play a game, or talk with a friend online.

“The technology of today makes it a little easier for us to look at people -- using virtual technologies to text message, email -- or just reach out in any way that you can to maintain real close connections with other human beings,” he said.

Bea reminds us that small expressions of concern mean a lot to people. He said now is a great time to reach out and call friends and family on a regular basis, just to check in or say, “hello.”

It’s reasonable to feel our emotions go and up and down as we navigate these uncertain times.

And while we may not be able to get around our disappointment, Bea said we can take some solace in knowing we’re not alone.

“In the instances where we can notice that we’re experiencing this together, and endorse the togetherness of the experience, that can be uplifting,” he said. “The feeling that we’re not alone can be uplifting.”