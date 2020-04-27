Flagler County to expand testing at Palm Coast college site

Flagler County will expand its partnership with AdventHealth at the Daytona State College -- Palm Coast COVID-19 testing site on Wednesday. The testing method will also change from swabs to spit vials.

Daytona State College-Palm Coast is located at 3000 Palm Coast Parkway Southeast.

“We have a great partnership with AdventHealth and it makes sense to build upon this, due to their available expertise and resources,” said Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Of course, our Fire Rescue Department, Sheriff’s Office, Flagler Volunteer Services, and Daytona State College round out that partnership. We are all working together to support our community.”

Hours for testing will remain 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. Those interested in being tested are to register at AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com or by calling 877-Virus-HQ (877-847-8747).

The tests will be available to anyone who has symptoms or anyone who has had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, even if they are not currently experiencing symptoms. Those who wish to be tested do not need a doctor’s order.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for this testing. AdventHealth will bill insurance for those with insurance, or cover the cost of those who are uninsured.

All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public – more information about why to wear one and where to get one is available at http://www.flaglercounty.org/emergency_information/emergency_management/covid-19/WearingFacialCovering.php

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200. Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on Social Media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

