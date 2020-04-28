Practice mindfulness during pandemic: Stay planned, not panicked

Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has been anything but typical. And when our daily routines are thrown a curveball, it can be tough to keep peace of mind.

Cleveland Clinic’s Susan Albers, PsyD, said it’s important to be planned, but not panicked during this time.

“We need to focus on what we can do, than versus what we can’t do,” Dr. Albers said. “The things that we can do are right within our reach.”

Dr. Albers said we tend to reach for comfort foods to boost our serotonin and dopamine – the feel-good chemicals of the brain when we’re stressed and anxious. But, she believes it’s best to look for ways to soothe and comfort our nerves that don’t involve food.

“We can focus on things like journaling, doing some exercise within the home – that’s going to help to boost your serotonin level,” she said.

And just like we pay attention to our hand hygiene and our sleep hygiene, practicing ‘eating hygiene’ can help us avoid panic eating.

Having a plan can keep us from munching on snacks out of boredom or stress.

“When we eat, just eat; so, it’s fine to have a snack, just move away from your computer screen, or get off of the couch,” said Dr. Albers. “This is going to help you to be very conscious of what you’re eating, instead of just popping food into your mouth.”

It’s also good to be mindful of how often we’re looking at devices. Experts believe ‘second hand screen time’ is becoming a problem during the COVID-19 pandemic. This happens when kids see parents consumed by their devices, instead of interacting with the family.

Dr. Albers encourages parents to set ground rules for screen-free zones.

“The kitchen table is one of the most important places to have a screen-free zone,” she said. “If you do one thing, make sure that your kitchen table, your meal times, are free of screens. This is going to help to reduce mindless eating, and help to promote the connection that you have with your family, while you eat."

If you find yourself using eating-related behaviors to manage stress, Dr. Albers said now is this time to reach out to a mental health professional for a virtual visit.