Using meditation to ease stress before it ruins your health

Many people are feeling stressed over COVID-19, and over time, stress can knock down immune health.

According to Jane Pernotto-Ehrman, a behavioral health specialist at Cleveland Clinic, coping with stress is an important part of staying healthy, and meditation is a good way to soothe a troubled psyche.

“Meditation can bring your mind and body into that state of peace and calm so your body can restore its energy; your body can recover from the stressors of life around you, help your immune system rebalance and help you to restore your vitality,” Pernotto-Ehrman said.

The most popular forms of meditation are mindfulness, guided imagery and using a mantra.

Mindfulness means focusing on one thing for a few minutes, like breathing.

Guided imagery is purposeful daydreaming, such as imagining a beautiful place, and allowing your mind to experience it as if you were there.

When using a mantra, a person repeats a positive word or phrase in their mind.

“A mantra can be ‘I am peaceful and calm,’ or ‘I am blessed.’ For some people it may be a short word or phrase from scripture, or something else they repeat,” said Pernotto-Ehrman. “At your own pace you can include your breath, ‘I am peaceful’ as you inhale, and ‘calm,’ as you exhale.”

Pernotto-Ehrman said it’s normal for the mind to wander during meditation, and she insists there’s no right or wrong way to meditate.

“Choose a place where you’re going to have few interruptions, where it’s somewhat quiet and away from things, a comfortable place to sit, or maybe lie down, start a timer for maybe 5 minutes, “she said. “Sit or lie down comfortably and begin with generally three cleansing breaths, good and deep, from down deep, all the way up into your throat exhaling from the mouth, letting go of body tension.”

Pernotto-Ehrman said when meditation is practiced several times a week it rewires the brain to be more responsive, rather than reactive, to what’s happening.