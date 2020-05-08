St. Johns County drive-thru coronavirus testing now available for those without symptoms

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County has expanded COVID-19 testing to include people who aren’t showing any signs or symptoms of coronavirus.

The county explained that this is not antibody testing for recovered COVID-19 patients but will show an individual if they currently have coronavirus.

“This will provide information regarding the prevalence of COVID-19 within our community so we can best prepare and respond to this public health threat,” the county said.

The expanded testing initiative, called “May2Day," began on Thursday in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

Starting on Friday, the St. Johns County DOH testing will be offered, while supplies last and weather permitting, on a first-come, first-serve basis, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Those who wish to be tested, please note the following:

Testing is free

No more than four (4) people in the car

A form of photo identification is needed for each person to be tested

Bring your own pen to use when completing testing forms

For the health and safety of public health responders, all people in the car over age 2 must have a mask or other alternative face covering

No pets in the car

The testing site will be in the parking lot of the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building at 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084 .

The county said it might add other sites as necessary to test vulnerable populations.

The samples will be sent to a state-contracted commercial lab and the results will be given to the DOH in St. Johns County.

For more information on the expanded testing, call 904-209-3250 or visit http://StJohns.FloridaHealth.gov/.

For information on COVID-19 in Florida, including health protection information, daily reports by county, and the COVID-19 dashboard, visit the Florida Department of Health’s dedicated website: https://FloridaHealthCoVID19.gov/.

The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached at 1 (866) 779-6121. Inquiries can also be submitted to the Florida Department of Health via email: COVID-19@flhealth.gov.