Check out these resources that provide health care perks for free

The importance of affordable health care has really hit home thanks to COVID-19.

If you don’t count the ER visits or doctor calls due to coronavirus, on average, Americans visit the doctor four times a year.

People in Japan, by comparison, visit an average of 13 times a year. The No. 1 reason for the drastic difference? The price of health care.

But did you know there are a number of resources out there that will help pay or completely cover your costs?

Whether it’s a pill for pain, or your heart, blood pressure or mental health -- one out of every two people takes a prescription drug and every pill you pop is like swallowing cash.

You can save money on medicines by asking your provider to switch to generic over brand name drugs, go to www.wellrx.com to compare prices. Also, check out online pharmacies, but always make sure they are certified. You can find out by looking for the official VIPPS logo.

Often, clinic care is less expensive than at the hospital, which on average charges $2,000 for a one-night stay.

You can also save half on most dental work by going to a dental school.

Blood pressure screenings can be done free at many pharmacies.

The American Academy of Dermatology offers free skincare screenings at locations around the country as part of its “Spot-Me” program.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is partnered with certain medical facilities to provide free mammograms, and the CDC provides cervical cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured, or underinsured women across America.

Also, the American Healthcare Foundation offers free, walk-in HIV testing at certain clinics. You can find where they are located via their website, or check out the website www.greaterthan.org.