Flagler County coronavirus testing at Daytona State College 3 days a week

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County says 150 coronavirus tests a day can be administered at the Daytona State College site, which is offering testing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until further notice.

Some 2,307 tests have been administered since April 14, county officials said.

“We encourage anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 – or who has been in sustained contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive person – to make an appointment,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

COVID-19 symptoms currently identified by the CDC include:

Cough

Fever

Chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle pain

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Appointments for the Daytona State College site ­­-- 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE -- can be made by calling 386-313-4200 on weekdays, but appointment slots are limited to 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday.

“For those who need to schedule a test for a different time or day of the week, appointments can be made at any of the other available testing sites in and around our community," Lord said.

Appointments can be scheduled through the following: