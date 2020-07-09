Coronavirus: Is your office a hygiene hazard? How to clean the germiest spots

If you work in an office environment, you probably spend more hours there than you do anywhere. But your office could be a hygiene hazard.

With the coronavirus outbreak, people are more concerned about how to avoid germs than ever before.

Co-workers, your desk, the computer, a conference room -- what’s safe and what’s not when it comes to germs?

We’ll share some of the germiest places in your office and how to clean them up.

The average desktop contains about 21,000 bacteria, viruses, and fungi per square inch. That’s more than 400 times the germs on a toilet seat.

Another place where lots of germs hide is the office kitchen. Refrigerator handles, microwave buttons, faucet handles, and watercoolers are touched often.

One study found 90% of office coffee mugs contained significant germs. Most kitchen sponges will develop bacteria like e-coli and salmonella within three weeks.

Elevator buttons are also hotspots for bacteria.

And the average printer and copier machine are touched up to 300 times a day.

To protect yourself, wipe down surfaces and objects on your desk with a disinfectant daily. Use your elbow instead of your finger to push buttons. Wash your hands after touching items and before eating. And, of course, try to avoid touching your face as much as possible.

Also, be cautious when using vending machines. One study found the buttons on about one in five of them were likely to pass along illness-causing germs.