Navy updates face covering policy, limits what can be worn

The Navy has updated its rules on face coverings.

Since April 5, the Navy has required the use of masks for all military, Navy civilian and contractors and family members while on Department of Defense property, when social distancing is not possible.

According to an article posted on Navy.mil, the new guidance explains what can be worn and how.

When in uniform, face coverings must still meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They must be made of at least two layers of cloth fabric and fit snugly, covering the chin and nose.

Face coverings worn in uniform must be conservative in appearance -- fastening devices must be neutral in color and made of elastic, cord or string and must tie around the back of the ears or back of the head.

Only neutral colors (black, brown, tan, white, gray, green or blue) can be worn. No logos, symbols, prints or patterns are allowed except for camouflage that matches the Navy’s pattern uniforms.

For more on the policy, click here.

The latest DoD policies can be found at: https://www.defense.gov/explore/spotlight/coronavirus.