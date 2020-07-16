Results released for coronavirus vaccine phase 1 trials

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The world is waiting for an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

A number of vaccines are in development -- but testing takes time.

One manufacturer just released early study results for a novel RNA-based vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Daniel Culver was not involved in the research but said data shows the vaccine seems safe and appears to activate the immune system.

“This is a Phase 1 trial. It’s showing that patients respond, that patients are responding in the way you would hope,” he said.

The small Phase 1 study looks at safety and vaccine response in 45 healthy adult volunteers.

Results suggest that the vaccine is well tolerated and may cause mild side effects including – fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and injection site pain.

The data also show that the vaccine triggered the immune system to produce antibodies to potentially fight COVID-19.

Now, investigators need to prove it can prevent infection.

Culver said vaccines need to pass two more stages of research before they’re considered viable.

The early study results are encouraging, but he reminds us there’s a long way to go.

“The next steps are to prove that this actually is durable, effective at preventing infection and will be a useful strategy for populations,” said Culver.

According to Culver, despite promising findings in early Phase 1 trials, most vaccines don’t make it through the next two rounds of testing.

Complete results of the study can be found in the New England Journal of Medicine.