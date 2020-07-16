89ºF

Results released for coronavirus vaccine phase 1 trials

Erica Foreman, Cleveland Clinic News Service

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up peoples immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The world is waiting for an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

A number of vaccines are in development -- but testing takes time.

One manufacturer just released early study results for a novel RNA-based vaccine.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Daniel Culver was not involved in the research but said data shows the vaccine seems safe and appears to activate the immune system.

“This is a Phase 1 trial. It’s showing that patients respond, that patients are responding in the way you would hope,” he said.

The small Phase 1 study looks at safety and vaccine response in 45 healthy adult volunteers.

Results suggest that the vaccine is well tolerated and may cause mild side effects including – fatigue, headache, chills, muscle pain and injection site pain.

The data also show that the vaccine triggered the immune system to produce antibodies to potentially fight COVID-19.

Now, investigators need to prove it can prevent infection.

Culver said vaccines need to pass two more stages of research before they’re considered viable.

The early study results are encouraging, but he reminds us there’s a long way to go.

“The next steps are to prove that this actually is durable, effective at preventing infection and will be a useful strategy for populations,” said Culver.

According to Culver, despite promising findings in early Phase 1 trials, most vaccines don’t make it through the next two rounds of testing.

Complete results of the study can be found in the New England Journal of Medicine.

