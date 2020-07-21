When can you end COVID-19 quarantine if you’ve been exposed or tested positive?

If you think you might have COVID-19, it’s important to stay at home and away from other people, regardless of the availability of a test or the results.

But when you can be around others and end home isolation depends on a number of conditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention produced a couple of videos to help make that point.

One is for people who think they have COVID-19 based on symptoms and not a test. They can be with others, according to the CDC, at least 10 days after the symptoms first appeared if they’ve had no fever for 24 hours -- without any medications -- and the symptoms have improved.

The next consideration is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but had no symptoms. The CDC says you should wait 10 days, continue to have no symptoms and then you can interact with others while practicing everyday preventative actions.

Depending on your doctor’s advice and availability of testing, the CDC suggests people who get retested for the virus should receive two negative test results in a row at least 24 hours apart before interacting with the public again.

That’s often what an employer will require after a positive test.

The CDC also recommends if you’ve had close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should stay at home for 14 days after exposure. If you’ve shown no symptoms after those two weeks, you should be OK to end your quarantine.

It’s important to note that doctors say they’ve had people test positive for the virus outside of that 10-day window, but the majority of people fall within those guidelines.