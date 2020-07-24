Flagler County community testing for COVID-19 moves to Cattleman’s Hall on Monday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Two changes to Flagler County’s community COVID-19 testing locations will take place next week -- the last week in July.

The site at Daytona State College in Palm Coast will operate for its final week Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, and, beginning Monday, July 27, Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds will become the new site for the majority of community testing moving forward.

“Flagler County sincerely thanks all of the volunteers, staff, and partners whose tireless efforts made the operation at Daytona State College the success that it was for over three months,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “These amazing agencies and organizations stepped up to provide a critical service to our community in a way that is unique to Flagler County.”

The Florida Department of Health – Flagler County will manage and operate the testing site at Cattleman’s Hall, with logistical support from Flagler County. This site will operate Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. Cattleman’s Hall is located at 650 County Road 13, Bunnell.

It is also operating the following sites:

Santa Maria Del Mar Church on Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 915 N Central Ave., Flagler Beach (Drive through by appointment)

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell on Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell (Drive through by appointment)

Flagler Pharmacy on Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach (Walk-up by appointment)

Church on the Rock on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to Noon at 2200 North State St., Bunnell (Drive through by appointment)

Each of the four listed additional sites is limited to 60 people. Appointments are required at all sites, and results for all sites will be available seven to 10 days after testing. Residents wishing to make an appointment for any of these sites can call 386-313-4200 for scheduling.