$800K grant will help suicide prevention efforts amid pandemic strain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mental health experts are growing increasingly concerned about the strain the pandemic is placing on Americans’ mental health.

According to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, a third of Americans are feeling severe anxiety and nearly a quarter show signs of depression.

And a recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found 56% of adults say the pandemic has negatively affected their mental health.

Behavioral health professionals say what some people are suffering right now is from crisis fatigue.

Dr. Christine Cauffield with LSF Health Systems said the unprecedented combination of stress, isolation, burn-out, anxiety and depression is creating a mental health crisis like we’ve never seen before.

A new Duval County mental health partnership received an $800,000 grant to get people the help they need during this time.

The new COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention known as ERSP project is a partnership between several local groups, including LSF Health Systems, the Mental Health Resource Center, Hubbard House, Changing Homelessness and local hospital emergency departments.

The goal of the project is to prevent suicide attempts among adults who are at risk, including victims of domestic violence.

It will screen up to 1,200 individuals and provide intensive care services for up to 500 people over a 16-month period.

“It’s very critical to have at the moment because we have such a rise in people calling the suicide hotlines, people calling our access to care line here at LSF Health Systems,” Cauffield said. “We have a rise, actually, in the completed suicides, so we want to train professionals who are working in emergency rooms, domestic violence shelters, to be able to recognize the signs and systems and intervene quickly to prevent individuals from completing a suicide. And getting individuals the help that they need so they can turn around those thoughts and they can get support and professional health so that they can continue to be healthy and happy and move through this very, very challenging time.”

Watch our full interview with Dr. Christine Cauffield below:

Cauffield also said there are some red flags to look out for to recognize someone might be considering suicide:

Giving away personal possessions

Making statements like “life’s not worth living” or “I’m a burden”

Isolation

Not returning phone calls

Not connecting with loved ones and friends as normal.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.