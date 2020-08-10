Here’s some advice to make sure your trip to the doctor goes smoothly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, – Heading into the doctor’s office for a checkup or for a minor procedure might feel a little strange in the middle of a pandemic. But most doctor’s offices are back open — many with restrictions to keep people safe.

The American Medical Association is noticing as COVID-19 cases rise in parts of the country, patients are more concerned about their risk and safety. Dr. Preeti Malani, an associate editor of the Journal of the American Medical Association, offered some advice to help cam patients’ nerves, saying preparation, transparency and clear communication are key.