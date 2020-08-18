Flagler County residents can schedule COVID-19 tests even without symptoms

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Residents concerned they have been exposed to the coronavirus can schedule a COVID-19 test at Flagler County’s Cattleman’s Hall even if they aren’t experiencing symptoms.

“We want those who feel they may have the virus – even if they aren’t symptomatic – to be tested,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “It will give you peace of mind if you are negative. If you are positive and isolate, it protects the community.”

The Florida Department of Health – Flagler County manages and operates the testing site at Cattleman’s Hall, with logistical support from Flagler County. This site is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only. Cattleman’s Hall is located at 650 County Road 13, Bunnell.

It also operates the following sites at the dates and times listed – at least through the end of this week:

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach: Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Drive through)

First United Methodist Church of Bunnell, 205 N. Pine Street, Bunnell: Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Drive through)

Flagler Pharmacy, 200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach: Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Walk up)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast: Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. (Drive through)

Church on the Rock, 2200 North State Street, Bunnell: Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (Drive through)

Call 386-313-4200 to schedule an appointment at Cattleman’s Hall. All other sites are on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to 60 people.