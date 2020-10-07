Florida passes 15,000 COVID-19 related deaths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida added 139 coronavirus-related deaths in data released Wednesday by the state health department. That pushed Florida’s total to 15,084 deaths of residents and non-residents since the pandemic began.

Florida ranks 12th per capita among states for COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths reported Wednesday, 19 were in Northeast Florida counties, including 14 in Jacksonville. Duval County has now reported 452 COVID-19 related deaths over the last seven months.

Six of the 14 deaths reported Wednesday for Duval County were first reported as coronavirus cases to the state in July, and in an unusual turn, seven of the deaths were first reported to the state as COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The local deaths added Wednesday included a 47-year-old Baker County man.

About 40% of the coronavirus-related deaths in Florida over the last seven months have been connected to long-term care facilities. As of Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health had reported 6,001 long-term care deaths attributed to COVID-19.

A separate Department of Health report indicated that almost all of the deaths involved residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with about 70 involving staff members.

The Department of Health’s report Wednesday showed an increase of 2,582 cases statewide, and the state’s rate of positive COVID-19 testing dropped back below 5% at 4.15%.

Florida vs. Duval County daily case increases from June-present:

Over the last 14 days, Florida’s average daily increase for coronavirus cases has been right around 2,300. The state hasn’t consistently seen increases that low since before the mid-summer spike began in mid-late June.

On many days in July, there were more than 12,000 cases added to the state’s total. New cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths have been on a downward trend for several weeks.

In metro Jacksonville, case growth and positivity rates are generally lower. Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Alachua and Putnam counties all posted positivity rates below 5% on Tuesday, the state’s report showed.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.