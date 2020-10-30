Green Cove Springs site to require COVID-19 symptoms for testing

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Beginning Monday, the Idlewild Avenue coronavirus testing site in Green Cove Springs will require individuals to have symptoms and show proof of Clay County residency or employment before they can be tested.

The testing site, a partnership between Clay County Emergency Management and the Department of Health in Clay County, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays.

Symptoms of COVID19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Alternative testing availability:

If you are insured and have a primary care physician, you can contact your physician for evaluation and testing information. Many private practices and physicians now have testing capabilities. If you do not have a primary physician, testing is available at

Aza Health Green Cove Springs (904) 284-5904

Aza Health Keystone Heights (904) 284-5904

CareSpot Middleburg (904) 406-8240

CareSpot Orange Park (904) 213-0600

Palms Medical Group Orange Park (904) 688-3000

Contact the clinic directly regarding sliding fee scales or if they accept your insurance.

No cost drive through/walk in COVID-19 testing is also available at the Regency Mall Jacksonville – Regency Square Mall Sears, 9501 Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. Testing is available for asymptomatic individuals with no residency requirements. The testing site is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any questions on the Community Based COVID-19 testing in Green Cove Springs can be directed to (904) 529-2900.