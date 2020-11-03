Nassau County to begin process of reopening offices after pandemic closures

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County has had limited public access to its offices and facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Beginning Monday, the county will start the process of expanding in-person services and allowing citizens access to county offices again.

The county is working with the local health department and emergency management offices to begin the process, which will take place in phases.

In the short term, Nassau County residents may still see limitations in some areas while the county continues to adapt to new guidance.

Face coverings will be required inside all county facilities/offices. In addition, the county will strive to maintain proper social distancing of 6 feet by limiting capacity inside certain lobbies and facilities.

County personnel will also be at the entrance of most facilities/offices to ask screening questions as recommended by the Nassau County Department of Health. Those questions are included in the “Nassau County Expanded In-Person Citizen Service and Access Plan," which can be found here: https://www.nassaucountyfl.com/1021/Corona-Virus-Updates.

County officials encourage residents to review the document carefully to gain a better understanding of rules that have been implemented for each individual department and/or facility.

The county also encourages anyone who is sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and contact them via telephone or email. Likewise, if you are isolating because you have tested positive for the virus, or you are quarantined because of close contact to a positive case, the county requests that you contact them via telephone or email so they can assist you remotely.